Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to announce ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.49). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million.

ALLO has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.85.

ALLO stock traded down $11.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. 24,484,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,880. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.00. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $44.92.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,988.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

