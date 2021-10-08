Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 84.58% from the company’s current price.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $24.38 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $107,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

