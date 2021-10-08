ALLY Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38,000.00 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and $38,000.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ALLY has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.73 or 0.00241378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00103388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012338 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALY is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALLY’s official website is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

