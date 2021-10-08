Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.1% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,988,931,000 after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,319,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 94,114 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,645,000 after purchasing an additional 150,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,756,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.89. 3,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.47. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $209.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $20,456,636. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

