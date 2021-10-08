Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $11.11 on Friday, hitting $2,795.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,465.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,786.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,506.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

