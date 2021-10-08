AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 45,347 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 26.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 29.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 993,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 223,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

FHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

