AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 11,917 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 331.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

NYSE:OC opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.29. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.