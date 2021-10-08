AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 22,014 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 138.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,636 shares of company stock worth $14,126,665. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

TPX opened at $45.99 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.