AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 8,312 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 29.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of HLNE opened at $89.65 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.