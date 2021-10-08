AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of InterDigital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 109,786 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $68.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.22%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

