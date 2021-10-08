Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALSMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ALSMY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 416,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alstom has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

