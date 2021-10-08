Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 30.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 6.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth $22,947,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alteryx by 126.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alteryx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $4,151,150 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AYX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $72.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $154.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

