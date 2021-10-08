Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.23). Altimmune reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altimmune.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.45.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.