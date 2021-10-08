Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,790,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 11,420,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. 144,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,203,696. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

