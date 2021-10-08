Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in September

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 317,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMDWF opened at $10.94 on Friday. Amada has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.
Amada Company Profile
Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.