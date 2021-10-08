Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Update

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,590,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 54,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of ABEV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. 953,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,724,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

