Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $25.76 on Thursday. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $965.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.18 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

