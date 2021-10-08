American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) Trading 0.7% Higher

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.52. 1,838,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,136,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on American Battery Metals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Get American Battery Metals alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

American Battery Metals Corp. is a start-up, exploration mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining, extraction and recycling of battery metals. The company was founded on October 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.