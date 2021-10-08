American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $36,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million. Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.