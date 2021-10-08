American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 14,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of AIG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,622,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $58.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.