American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AOUT. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

AOUT opened at $24.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.35.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOUT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 185,775 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 445.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 77,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 209,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

