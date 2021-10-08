America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 27.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 69.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,030,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

CRMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $118.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.34.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

