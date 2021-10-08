Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Update

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ARREF opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 3.52.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

