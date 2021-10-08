Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Update

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ARREF opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 3.52.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
