AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Boosted by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 757.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,172 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for 0.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in AMETEK by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $125.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,138. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.