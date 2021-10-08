Analysts Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will report $238.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.00 million to $240.40 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $196.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $931.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.95 million to $936.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.68 million.

CMLS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 68,284 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 73,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

