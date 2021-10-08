Analysts Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Earnings of $4.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.21. Meritage Homes reported earnings per share of $2.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $18.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.76 to $19.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $21.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $27.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after acquiring an additional 946,841 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after acquiring an additional 250,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 22.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,493,000 after acquiring an additional 250,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 92.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 411,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after acquiring an additional 197,447 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTH stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.90. 3,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,003. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.14.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.