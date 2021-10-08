Analysts Anticipate Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.19 Billion

Brokerages expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will report $13.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.11 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $13.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $53.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.70 billion to $54.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $54.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.41 billion to $54.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.49. 1,460,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.08. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $109.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 25,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

