Analysts Anticipate Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the highest is ($0.93). Taysha Gene Therapies posted earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSHA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $194,198.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSHA stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $711.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.