Analysts Expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alliant Energy.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $56.18. 6,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,107,000 after buying an additional 147,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,097 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,069,000 after purchasing an additional 131,656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,198,000 after purchasing an additional 345,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliant Energy (LNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.