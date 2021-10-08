Analysts Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $504.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will report $504.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $503.90 million and the highest is $505.80 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $489.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.96. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Argo Group International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,488,000 after buying an additional 70,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Argo Group International by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,568,000 after buying an additional 171,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Argo Group International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,694,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,847,000 after buying an additional 156,575 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after buying an additional 137,443 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

