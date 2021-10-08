Analysts Expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Post $0.76 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Bancolombia reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 5.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 673,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 415,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 157,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

CIB stock opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

