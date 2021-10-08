Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to post sales of $5.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.19 billion and the highest is $5.55 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $4.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $20.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.48 billion to $21.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $22.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.31.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.64. The stock had a trading volume of 704,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,547. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

