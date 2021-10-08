Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.61. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.34.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.64.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $416,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,062 shares of company stock worth $1,385,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

