Analysts Expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.12. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million.

EWCZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,477. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.62.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

