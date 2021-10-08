Analysts Expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $743.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to report sales of $743.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $733.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $753.90 million. First Horizon posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.67. 86,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,545,733. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

