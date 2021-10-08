Analysts Expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $615.06 Million

Brokerages expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report $615.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $613.00 million and the highest is $616.18 million. Guess? reported sales of $569.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Guess? stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,265. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.25. Guess? has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Guess? declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the second quarter worth about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Guess? by 5,101.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

