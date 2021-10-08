Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report sales of $4.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.32 billion and the lowest is $4.30 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $17.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded up $4.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $555.82. 1,053,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,943. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $598.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $333.31 and a 1 year high of $673.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

