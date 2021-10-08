Analysts Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTEN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,582,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,669,000 after buying an additional 359,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. 50,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

