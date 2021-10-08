Analysts Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post sales of $256.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.84 million and the lowest is $254.20 million. The Simply Good Foods reported sales of $222.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.21. 296,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,750. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,564,093.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,518.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth about $205,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

