Analysts Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Venus Concept posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Venus Concept presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Shares of VERO stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.38. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

