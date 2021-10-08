Analysts Offer Predictions for AGNC Investment Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AGNC Investment in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

