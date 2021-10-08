Analysts Offer Predictions for Unique Fabricating, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Unique Fabricating in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unique Fabricating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of UFAB stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.64. Unique Fabricating has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $7.51.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Unique Fabricating by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

