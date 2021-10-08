Analysts Set AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) PT at $99.57

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $836,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,295,000 after purchasing an additional 665,185 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,805,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,993,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after acquiring an additional 375,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,707 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.75. 6,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,848. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $121.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.92.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

