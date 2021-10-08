Analysts Set Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Target Price at $75.00

Shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dnb Asa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dnb Asa from €129.00 ($151.76) to €125.00 ($147.06) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

DNHBY stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54. Dnb Asa has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

