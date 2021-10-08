Analysts Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Target Price at $15.75

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Element Solutions by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,330,000 after buying an additional 3,343,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,451 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,043,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,413,000 after purchasing an additional 668,541 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,782,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,277,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,529,000 after purchasing an additional 358,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.