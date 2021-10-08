Analysts Set Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Price Target at $4.10

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of CAHPF opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Evolution Mining has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

