Analysts Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Target Price at $21.50

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several analysts have commented on RXT shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXT opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

