Analysts Set Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) PT at $64.00

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMFKY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cheuvreux raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.93. 6,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $60.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

