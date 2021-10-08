Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) recently:

10/6/2021 – Dynavax Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

10/1/2021 – Dynavax Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/27/2021 – Dynavax Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/17/2021 – Dynavax Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/15/2021 – Dynavax Technologies is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Dynavax Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Dynavax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,367. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,425,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,890,455. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after buying an additional 1,141,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 106,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

