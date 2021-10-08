Analyzing Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Curis and Beam Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $10.84 million 64.81 -$29.91 million ($0.61) -12.57 Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 281,859.05 -$194.59 million ($2.83) -30.02

Curis has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Curis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Curis and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -334.50% -40.73% -22.03% Beam Therapeutics -1,698,870.50% -94.82% -57.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Curis and Beam Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Beam Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63

Curis presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.79%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $119.86, suggesting a potential upside of 41.07%. Given Curis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Curis is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Curis has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Curis beats Beam Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints. The company was founded on February 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

